MLB Pipeline Has Shocking Take on Angels' Organizational Pitching Depth
Good pitching is tough to come by — just look at the trade deadline activity for proof.
Teams that can develop their own mound talent gain a significant edge over the competition.
Consider where the Phillies would be without homegrown arms like Aaron Nola or Ranger Suárez. Think of the impact Paul Skenes and Jared Jones have made in Pittsburgh, or how Luis Gil (when healthy) has boosted the Yankees' rotation. There's also the historic career of Clayton Kershaw with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Despite being one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Angels have one of the best farm systems based on pitching depth.
Considering the Angels routinely bring up the rear in every national prospect-rankings list, it's a shock to see them near the top.
Nonetheless, MLB Pipeline has the Angels coming in at No. 4 behind the Pirates, Chicago White Sox, and St. Louis Cardinals.
"The Angels’ farm system has been known mostly for getting draftees quickly to the big leagues, but they are starting to amass some mound talent as well,"' writes the Pipeline team. "The group is led by top prospect Caden Dana, who recently made his big league debut at age 20, but thanks to trades and the draft, they now have five hurlers in their top 10, with trade acquisition George Klassen possessing the most electric stuff. Half of the club’s Top 30 are pitchers."
Dana made his big league debut this season but after two rough starts, the Halos decided to option him to Double-A on Monday.
More Angels: Angels' Top Prospect is Demoted, Ending His Season
“He had a long year and we don’t want him out there getting negative vibes about his outings when they’re not going the way he wanted them to go,” manager Ron Washington said. “So we just felt like we need to go ahead and take it away from him.”
Dana was called up from Double-A and made his MLB debut on Sept. 1 against the Mariners, becoming the youngest Angels pitcher to start a game in more than 50 years. He pitched six innings, allowing two runs and earning the win. However, in his next two starts, he struggled, giving up 10 runs over 4.1 innings.
“He took it like a pro,” Washington said. “He knows what we are doing is in his best interest. He’s a young baby. He’s following our lead. We decided to shut him down, and that was the end of that.”
Klassen is coming off one of the best starts of his career, taking a perfect game into the fifth inning of his seventh Double-A start while striking out a career-high 12 batters.