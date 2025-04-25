MLB Suspends Pirates’ Tommy Pham After Making Obscene Gesture at Angels Fan
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham received a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball for making an obscene gesture at a Los Angeles Angels fan during Wednesday's game.
"Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate actions towards fans during Wednesday night's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim," the press release read. "Michael HIll, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, made the announcement.
"The suspension of Pham had been scheduled to be served tonight, when the Pirates are to begin a series at Dodger Stadium. However, Pham has elected to appeal."
Pham fielded a double from Travis d'Arnaud near the left-field stands. A fan in the first row reached over the wall with his glove and touched Pham on the back. The Pirates outfielder was evidently not happy, but finished the play.
Pham continued looking toward the fan and eventually made a crude gesture, which was caught by the television broadcast in real time.
“Well there, Tommy Pham says hello to the crowd," the broadcaster said.
Here's the full video of the incident in question, which transpired at Angel Stadium:
