National Reporter Identifies 3 Potential Trade Fits for Angels Pitcher
The 2024 MLB trade deadline is nearing at the end of the month. CBS News reporter R.J. Anderson ranked 30 players that have been rumored to be popular trade targets. Ranked 16th is Angels right-handed pitcher José Soriano.
“The Angels are under no obligation to move Soriano, who won't qualify for free agency until after the 2028 season. We know they'll get calls on him, however, and we suspect it may become apparent to them that trading him for a quality return would do more for their long-term prospects than keeping him around for another season or two. Soriano generates a lot of grounders with his upper-90s sinker, as well as a lot of whiffs with his spike curveball. His control has improved as the season has burned on, and a team convinced he's a starter for the long haul could pony up.”- R.J. Anderson, CBS News
Anderson identified the Guardians, Cardinals, and Brewers as potential suitors for Soriano at the deadline.
Soriano has spent two MLB seasons with the Angels after signing a minor league contract with franchise in 2016. He spent a short period of time with Pirates after being claimed in the Rule 5 draft in Dec. 2020. But, he did not appear in any Major League games with the club and was designated for assignment in Nov. 2021.
Last season, Soriano was recalled from Triple-A in June. He had 38 appearances, posting a 3.64 ERA and racking up 56 strikeouts and 23 walks out of the bullpen. His impressive rookie season led to the Angels converting him to a starting pitcher for the 2024 season.
Earlier this season, Soriano spent two weeks on the 15-day injured list for an abdomen infection but has since returned to the mound. He currently has a 5-7 record across 17 appearances. Soriano has pitched a 3.71 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 32 walks in 87.1 innings.