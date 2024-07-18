National Writer Gives Angels' MLB Draft Class a 'D'
The Los Angeles Angels are just three years removed from their infamous 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, which saw them take 20 pitchers.
This week, the Angels returned to a similar formula, using two of their three top-75 picks on pitchers who profile as relievers at the big-league level. Their top pick was eighth overall and was used on Tennessee's Christian Moore, an infielder with a big bat. They took collegiate righties Chris Cortez (Texas A&M, No. 45) and Ryan Johnson (Dallas Baptist, No. 74).
R.J. Anderson, a baseball insider for CBS Sports, graded all 30 teams on their draft picks. Unsurprisingly, the Angels received a D. Here's how Anderson explained his low grade:
"I have no issue reaching a tad for second baseman Christian Moore, an SEC-vetted hitter who could move quickly. I'm less on board with taking two pitchers who might be fast-tracked as relievers, Chris Cortez and Ryan Johnson, with two other top-75 selections. When you have a poor big-league roster and farm system, I'm not sure you can justify that kind of approach.
"Whatever the case, the Angels did well to nab polished Texas A&M lefty Ryan Prager in the third. It's a weird class overall, and while I recognize Cortez and Johnson's talents, I just haven't been able to talk myself into the strategy if both are relievers from the jump. (Do note that this grade softens considerably if the Angels are able to sign some of the prepsters they took in the second half of the draft, like Trey Gregory-Alford and Connor Gatwood.)."
Once again, it appears the Angels' short-sighted strategy resulted in a poor draft, which could only have lasting effects on the farm system.
The Angels' farm system currently ranks 30th according to FanGraphs and MLB.com and 29th according to The Athletic.