Orange County Native Collects FIrst Major League Win With Angels
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington knew his bullpen was taxed entering Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers, so he threw his pitchers a couple of curveballs.
Washington tapped Hans Crouse and José Marte for high-leverage situations, and the results couldn't have been any better. The Angels won 7-2 and Crouse earned his first career win.
“It feels good,” Crouse told reporters after the game, via the Orange County Register. “A really cool feeling for me that it came at home. Growing up here. Having my grandpa, wife and son in the stands makes it even more special. I was just trying to do my job in there, minimize damage. Honestly looking to get a double play ball get out of the inning, but picking up those two strikeouts and then throwing a scoreless inning after that was pretty dang cool. So it’s a special moment for me. For sure one I’ll never forget.”
The 25-year-old rookie, a Dana Hills High product who was originally drafted by the Rangers in the third round in 2017, entered with the bases loaded and one out. He struck out Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia in the fifth inning. Then, he pitched a scoreless sixth.
Crouse has only allowed one run in 10.2 innings of work since he was recalled to make his 2024 debut on June 22.
“I’m just trying to throw the ball over the plate as many times as I can,” Crouse said. “Let my deception and my delivery play for me. At the end of the day, I just kind of dumb it down. The best hitters hit .300. Still getting out seven out of 10 times. I just kind of tell myself when I’m on the mound, ‘Why can’t one of those seven times be against me?’ I know it sounds corny, but it’s been working for me so far. So I’m gonna keep it going.”