Orange County Native Improves to 4-0 Since Angels Promotion
Wednesday marked Angels’ relief pitcher Hans Crouse’s fourth consecutive win since being promoted to the major leagues on June 14.
The right-hander took the mound as the Angels were down by one run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners. Crouse threw 12 strikes on 15 pitches, getting the Angels out of the inning still down by just one run.
In the top of the eighth inning, the Angels scored two runs with two outs. The game-tying run came on an RBI single by Willie Calhoun. After Calhoun tied the game, Mariners pitcher Gregory Santos exited the game early with a right knee injury. He was replaced by Trent Thornton, who allowed Brandon Drury to hit the game-winning RBI single.
Although Crouse did not pitch in the ninth inning, the Angels secured the victory after his mound work got them out of the eighth inning unscathed.
In just more than a month, Crouse has posted a 1.76 ERA, accumulating 19 strikeouts and eight walks. He has allowed seven hits and three earned runs with batters averaging .137 against him.
The Dana Point native has shown significant improvement from his last appearance in the majors with the Phillies in 2021. While pitching for Philadelphia, Crouse went 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA, allowing four hits and four earned runs across seven innings.
Crouse was traded at the 2021 MLB deadline to the Phillies from the Texas Rangers. He made a few appearances with the Phillies but battled right bicep tendinitis for the majority of his time in Philadelphia. Crouse elected free agency in November before being signed to a minor league contract with the Angels in February.
Prior to his June promotion, Crouse pitched for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, where he went 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA with a remarkable 42 strikeouts in 23.1 innings.