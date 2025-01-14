Orioles Add Former Angels Pitcher While Cutting Ex-Angel Top Prospect
The strange offseason saga for former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Roansy Contreras continued when he agreed to terms with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
Baltimore designated another former Angel, infielder Livan Soto, for assignment in a corresponding move.
Contreras has been on the move across the league over the past year, likely due to his inconsistent performance and out-of-options status. He made his Major League Baseball debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates and showed some promise, but he used up his final option in 2023.
After starting the year in Pittsburgh, he was designated for assignment in May and traded to the Angels. He finished the season with the Halos but was placed on waivers in October, claimed by the Texas Rangers, and then moved to the Cincinnati Reds via another waiver claim last month.
Now, he's been claimed again.
Contreras, once a promising New York Yankees prospect, was traded to Pittsburgh in January 2021 as part of the deal for Jameson Taillon. In 2022, he appeared to establish himself as a potential MLB starter, making 21 appearances for the Pirates with a 3.79 ERA over 95 innings.
However, his performance took a downturn in 2023, when he posted a 6.59 ERA, leading the Pirates to send him to the minors and exhaust his final option. In 2024, he was moved to a relief role but was removed from the roster in May.
Contreras posted mixed results between the Pirates and Angels in 2024, finishing with a 4.35 ERA over 68.1 innings. However, his performance with very inconsistent.
More news: Angels Linked to Free Agent Pitcher, Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Signings
He's still young, throws hard (averaging nearly 95 mph), and has over two years of MLB service time, allowing for four more seasons before free agency.
With no options remaining, he'll need a roster spot on Opening Day, though the Orioles may attempt to pass him through waivers later in the offseason to keep him as non-roster depth.
Meanwhile, Soto has been designated for assignment for the sixth time in the past year.
In just 87 plate appearances over the past three big league seasons, he’s posted a solid .351/.407/.494 slash line. Last year, in 370 Triple-A plate appearances, he batted .283/.377/.381 with a 103 wRC+.
While he didn’t show much power — hitting only four home runs in 88 games — his 12.4 percent walk rate and 16.8 percent strikeout rate were impressive.