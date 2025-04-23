Owner Arte Moreno Speaks on Prices to Attend Angels Game
Coming off a 99-loss campaign in 2024, there are not a lot of things the Los Angeles Angels do right. However, the organization has successfully kept their ticket prices affordable — a rare feat for any Major League team.
The Angels offer a family pack that feature fours tickets, four hot dogs, and four drinks for $44 at over half of their home games. The team also created the "Junior Angels" kids' club that includes four game tickets with a $20 membership.
Parking at Angel Stadium is $20. Even when the Angels were coming off a World Series championship in 2003, owner Arte Moreno introduced $3 tickets for kids and teenagers once a week.
“I just really believe there should be affordability,” Moreno said to The Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin. “We want everybody to have access to the stadium. We’ve worked really hard to keep tickets low and have families come in.”
The Angels have not reached the playoffs in 11 years, marking the longest postseason drought in MLB. If the Angels were to reach contender status, would the price of tickets increase?
That is certainly the case for the crosstown rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Coming off a 2024 World Series title, the cheapest ticket available per game range from $38 to $156 which is by no means affordable once parking and concessions are also added in.
Nevertheless, Moreno did not explicitly say the Angels' ticket prices would go up if the team played in October.
“If the demand exceeds the supply, prices go up,” he said. “But, for us, you have 45,000 seats.”
