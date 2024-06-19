Prospect Angels Traded at 2023 Deadline Wins Major Award
Former Los Angeles Angels draft pick and top prospect Ky Bush has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week.
Bush, now a member of the Chicago White Sox organization, won the Pitcher of the Week award after tossing a seven-inning, two-hit shutout in his most recent start.
Bush was awarded the title of Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
The 24-year-old has been sensational this season, going 5-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 70 strikeouts. He's allowed opponents to hit just .174, and he has a 0.98 WHIP in 70.2 innings pitched and 12 starts.
Bush has spent the entire 2024 season in Double-A and ranks second in the league in ERA, second in wins, and fifth in strikeouts. He is one of five pitchers in the league with a WHIP below 1.00.
The Utah native started his career with the Halos when they selected him out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft with the 45th overall pick.
Bush spent his entire tenure as a Halo in the minor leagues with the High-A Tri-City Dust Devils and the Rockey City Trash Pandas. In July 2023, the Angels traded away Bush and Edgar Quero in exchange for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López.
Bush's time in Los Angeles was limited, but he's making the most of it with the White Sox organization — and making the Angels really regret their deal.