Recently Picked Up Angels Infielder Already DFA'd by New Team
The Pittsburgh Pirates designated former Los Angeles Angels utility man Niko Goodrum for assignment on Friday, the club confirmed on Friday.
Goodrum signed with the club on Monday after the Angels optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 16, where he went 5-for-25 with a 30 percent strikeout rate. He returns to waivers on Friday after going 2-for-15 with seven strikeouts in four appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis.
The 32-year-old has played in parts of seven big league seasons for the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, and Angels. He has split this season between the Rays and the Angels batting .103 (3 for 29) in 13 games. In his career, he has a .224/.297/.383 slash line with 76 doubles, 11 triples, 42 home runs and 152 RBIs
Goodrum has been a solid minor league player but his game hasn't transitioned smoothly to the major leagues despite spending the 2023 season in the Korean Baseball Organization, performing fantastically. In 50 KBO games, Goodrum had a .295 batting average with 14 doubles and 28 runs batted in. He also had an OPS of .760, an on-base percentage of .373, and a slugging percentage of .387.
The utility player can play anywhere on the field and will most likely land with a team looking to add a bench piece without taking a huge risk.