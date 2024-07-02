Recently-Recalled Angels Pitcher Placed on Injured List, Top Starter Reinstated
Andrew Wantz, who was recalled by the Los Angeles Angels on June 29 from Triple-A, is going on the injured list. The Angels announced on Tuesday that Wantz was being placed on the 15-day IL due to right elbow inflammation. The corresponding move was reinstating right-handed pitcher José Soriano from the IL to start Tuesday's game.
This is a tough blow for Wantz who just got his first MLB call-up of the year after starting the season in Triple-A. Wantz made one appearances this season, pitching 1.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. He allowed a three-run home run (although only one run was charged to him) while striking out three. Now, he's going on the injured list.
Wantz was drafted by the Angels in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He debuted in 2021, and has a career 3.88 ERA in 91 appearances. His best season came in 2022, when he had a 3.22 ERA across 42 appearances and 50.1 innings pitched.
As for Soriano, he returns after suffering an infection that forced him to go on the IL. He was in the midst of an impressive season, going 4-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 14 appearances and 12 starts. Before going on the IL, he had two impressive starts, going a combined 14 innings and allowing just three earned runs. He got the win in both starts, and will look for his third consecutive win on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics.