Reid Detmers Reacts to Losing Angels' 5th Starter Competition
The Los Angeles Angels have their starting rotation set.
Much to the dismay of Reid Detmers, though, he is not in it. The 25-year-old southpaw will start the season as a long reliever in the bullpen.
More news: Angels Make Massive Roster Move, Announce Top Prospect Will Make Opening Day Roster
The five-man rotation will start with newly-acquired Yusei Kikuchi, followed by Jose Soriano, Tyler Anderson, Jack Kochanowicz, and newly-signed veteran Kyle Hendricks.
Detmers spoke on his new role heading into 2025 and seems to be embracing it.
"Obviously being a starter is where I’d like to be and I believe that’s where I’ll end up being eventually. But right now it’s getting off to a different path. I'm looking forward to it, to be honest with you," Detmers said. "Whatever way I can help this team do to win is what I'm gonna do and right now it's out of the bullpen.
"It is what it is, I’m not mad about it. I’m excited to go on with this new role and get things going.”
The southpaw's mentality is certainly going to be a huge help if the time does come for him to get back in the rotation.
More news: Angels Sign Veteran Infielder to Take Mickey Moniak's Spot on Opening Day Roster
Manager Ron Washington noted the shift he saw in Detmers earlier this offseason.
“He’s on a mission,” Washington said. “You can see it. I don’t think he want to experience ever again what he experienced last year [Getting DFA'd midseason]. And you could see the way he’s going about his business and his aggressiveness on the mound since he’s been down here, the use of his pitches. You can see that he’s on a mission.”
Although Detmers didn't win the final rotational spot, the skipper noted not just the southpaw's fit in the rotation, but acknowledged the young pitcher's mindset.
"He just wants to pitch. And whatever he needed to do to help the team, he's willing to do it," Washington said. "Not saying he's going to be a bullpen piece for the rest of his career but right now that's what he fits for us."
More news: Angels Shockingly Releasing Outfielder Mickey Moniak Just Days Before Opening Day
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.