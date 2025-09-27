Reid Detmers Sends Clear Message to Angels Regarding Role in 2026
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers began his MLB career as a starter, but lost his spot in the rotation and moved to the bullpen ahead of the 2025 season.
Detmers has been adamant about returning to the rotation at some point all season, and believes what he learned in the bullpen will translate well to his old role.
“All I’ve ever known is starting, so I’d like to start again,” Detmers said. “I think taking from what I learned this year about my mentality and stuff like that, I think I can transfer that over to starting. But at the same time, it’s up to them. I’m willing to do whatever they want me to do. Just like I said at the beginning of the year, anything that helps the team, I’ll do.”
Detmers had a rocky end of April, allowing 12 runs in 0.1 innings across three appearances. However, other than that, he has been a solid option in relief for the Halos.
His 3.96 ERA is a little inflated due to his rough patch, but he didn't allow a run in June and had a 2.45 ERA in September before landing on the injured list with left elbow inflammation.
The 26-year-old made sure to clarify his injury wouldn't require Tommy John surgery, despite his placement on the 60-day injured list with an elbow issue.
“I’m good, no structural damage, so no TJ,” Detmers said. “It’s just going to be a normal offseason. We're doing the rehab and stuff every day. I'll be ready for Spring Training. Not too worried about it. There's nothing really going on. Just some achiness.”
Detmers debuted for the Halos as a starter in 2021, making five starts and allowing 17 runs in 20.2 innings. He had a much better year the following season, posting a 3.77 ERA and throwing a no-hitter across 25 starts.
The next couple of seasons were rather disappointing, however, as his ERA grew in each campaign and sat at 6.70 at the end of 2024.
The southpaw has made great strides in his bounce back year, and definitely has a case to make the rotation next season. With both Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks' contracts expiring after 2025, there is plenty of room in the rotation for Detmers to slot in if the Angels see fit.
