Reid Detmers Still Confident In His Abilities To Help Angels Following Demotion
The Los Angeles Angels surprised many when they decided to demote southpaw starting pitcher Reid Detmers on Saturday. This decision was made in the aftermath of his challenging performance against the Seattle Mariners, in which he allowed five earned runs, four hits, and three strikeouts in 90 pitches and 3.2 innings. This outing was a significant departure from his usual form, prompting the Halos to make the tough decision to option him to Triple-A Salt Lake.
After the start and unfortunate news, Detmers spoke to the media and said he was confident he would be back on the big league mound after trying to fight back the tears. Detmers told reporters, including Orange County Register Jeff Fletcher:
“I’ve had some battles. I always came back from them. No doubt in my mind.”- Reid Detmers
The 24-year-old southpaw was penciled this season as one of the Halos' top starters and began the season hot, winning his first three starts. Since his April 17 start against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, he has yet to collect a win. His ERA in that time: 8.08.
In his last eight starts, Detmers has a decent 8.9 K/9 ratio across 40.1 innings, but has also given up 10 home runs and 20 walks in that strech. This could be a minor setback for Detmers, who has proven to be a reliable arm for the Angels in the past two seasons. It's possible his stint in Triple-A will help him regain some confidence and get back to his early April performance.
The kid said he's been through worse. We'll see if he can overcome this and see Detmers in the red and white later this season.