Report: AL Central Contender Targeting Two Angels Players at MLB Trade Deadline
The Kansas City Royals are reportedly pursuing two talented players in the Los Angeles Angels lineup.
After pursuing Randy Arozarena from Tampa Bay and losing to the Seattle Mariners, the American League contending Royals have now turned their attention to outfielder Taylor Ward and infielder Luis Rengifo.
According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the Royals are only looking to acquire one right-handed bat between the Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas, Ward, and Rengifo.
Los Angeles is looking to deal away several players by the Tuesday trade deadline. They desperately need to replenish their farm system and could take advantage of the opportunity with the Royals if they want both players.
Rengifo carries more value than Ward at this point. He's a versatile infielder who can play almost anywhere. Ward has power but has been in a summer slump.
This season has been Rengifo's best by far. He's batting .308 with 82 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 29 runs batted in, 37 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. He was in the All-Star conversation until he went on the IL in early July.
If the Angels trade Ward, they would be selling on the former first-round pick who's also under team control through 2026. Ward's already matched his home run total from 2023 with 15, but he's hitting just .226 with a .699 OPS.