Report: 'Good Chance' 3 Angels Are Traded at Deadline
Three Los Angeles Angels reportedly have a 'good chance' of getting traded at this year's MLB trade deadline. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward, and Carlos Estévez are safe bets, while the Angels are also considering trading Luis Rengifo.
None of these names are necessarily surprising. The Angels are rebuilding, and their best players will be of little help to a team not expected to contend this year. Trade rumors have focused on these names as much as any in what's expected to be a seller's market. Estévez has even shared he is embracing the likelihood of being traded.
Anderson is also a top candidate as contending teams line up to bolster their potential postseason rotations. The 34-year-old left-hander was an All-Star in 2022 and was recently named to the AL All-Star team, adding to his credibility for a team interested in him. This season Anderson is 8-8 with a 2.81 ERA and 77 strikeouts. His ERA ranks 11th in MLB.
Ward has spent the entirety of his career with the Angels so far, who made him a first-round pick back in 2015. This year, Ward has slashed .238/.322/.419 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs.
Estévez is on a hot streak, having just won the National League Reliever of the Month for the month of June. He pitched 10 innings across 10 games last month, allowing zero earned runs and notching 10 strikeouts. He posted a 0.00 ERA, earned eight saves, and the Angels won all 10 games he pitched in June.
Overall on the year, Estévez has a 2.89 ERA, 28 strikeouts, and 16 saves.
Rengifo has also been great for the Angels, but is less certain of a trade candidate. He's fifth in MLB in batting average, slashing .315/.358/.442 with six home runs and 25 RBIs. Like Ward, he has spent his entire major league career with the Angels so far.
Rengifo is currently on the 10-day injured list with a hand injury.