Ron Washington Believes Angels Played 'Solid Ballgame' in Win Over Seattle
After a bad 11-0 loss on Thursday to the Seattle Mariners, the Los Angeles Angels bounced back in a big way over the last two games. The Angels took both games at home against Seattle, showing off some nice resolve along the way.
Los Angeles shut down the Mariners' offense on Saturday, holding them to just one run. Starter Jose Soriano looked very good in the outing and was able to wiggle out of any dangerous situations.
It was a complete game for the Halos and manager Ron Washington was praiseful after the fact. He stated that his club played a solid ballgame all around.
“Pitching, defense, timely hitting,” Washington said. “That’s what it was. We played a solid ballgame.”
Los Angeles hasn't been able to field any consistency this season and it has hurt them in the standings. They sit in fourth place within the American League West division but have seen a few bright spots along the way.
With the All-Star break coming up, it will give the team a chance to reflect on the season so far. While the playoffs are a long shot, weirder things have happened before.
All that the Angels need is to put together a few weeks of solid baseball and they would be right in the thick of things. They have the talent to make it happen but have to prove themselves out on the field.