Ron Washington Explains Decision That Ultimately Led to Another Angels Loss
There was no late-night magic at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. Instead, the Los Angeles Angels dropped a 2-1 decision to the New York Yankees falling to 21-34 on the season.
However, they made things interesting in the ninth inning with runners at first and second and no outs. But Willie Calhoun grounded into a double play and O’Hoppe grounded out to end it.
“We had the tying run and the winning run on the bag,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “But we just didn’t come through.”
Washington was asked if he considered bunting in that situation. His response was simple.
“Not with the guys that were coming up, that was the middle of my order,” Washington said. “I wasn’t going to make them bunt because they don’t bunt. We barreled the ball it just was at them.”
Lefty starter Tyler Anderson baffled the powerful Yankees offense. He was lifted after five frames and 95 pitches, snapping a streak of five straight starts of at least six innings. He gave up a season-high six walks but limited New York to four hits.
“I feel like I obviously want to get more than five innings out of that,” Anderson said. “The walks are like banging your head against the wall. But to be able to not give in and keep making pitches and try to execute when your back is against the wall, I'll take that.”
The Angels will look to win the series on Thursday night.