Ron Washington on Angels' Second Straight Shutout Loss: 'They Looked Tired'
Any good feelings that remained after the Los Angeles Angels' six-game winning streak are gone after a second-straight shutout loss to the Oakland Athletics. The loss extended their losing streak to four games.
The Angels were held to four hits and a shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since June 2023.
Manager Ron Washington said after the game that this team appeared "tired" after the effort it took to win six games in a row last week, and it has shown in their performance since.
“They looked tired,” Washington said. “It takes a lot out of you to win. It really does. And they haven’t understood that yet. What they did on that win streak is what they have to learn to bring every single day and they got to learn to do it. And they just looked tired. That’s all. The bats were heavy. The pitchers just couldn’t consistently put the ball in the strike zone. The guys you don’t expect to do things out there on the defensive side that’s not good for you, they were doing it. We just gotta turn the page and head on to Chicago.”
While on their winning streak, the Angels showed signs of life. However, they have reverted to their disappointing ways.
“Winning a baseball game is really tough,” Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar said. “You can feel on top of the world and invincible for a series or a few series or a week or a month, and you can feel completely lost the next day, the following day for a week or a month.”