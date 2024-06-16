Ron Washington Reflects On Angels Missed Opportunities This Season
Not much was expected from the Los Angeles Angels this season, but they've still blown multiple opportunities this season that could have left them in a stronger position. The Angels are just 28-42 this season, which is the third-worst record in the American League.
Contrary to what their record suggests, the Angels have been in many close games this season, they just haven't been able to win most of those games when needed. Instead, the Angels are just 12-21 in one or two-run games.
“If we play solid baseball, we have a chance," Washington said, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “It’s not like teams are just coming in and waxing our ass. We’ve had opportunities, we just didn’t come through. We’ve been missing that one hit. One base hit."
If the Angels had won even half of those games they've lost by just a run or two, they'd be in a much better position. They still likely wouldn't be contenders, but they'd be putting in a season with a lot more hope than they have currently.
The Angels have been playing slightly better too recently. They got a sweep over the San Diego Padres earlier this month, and have won four of their last six games. If they get a win on Sunday, they will earn another sweep, with this one over the San Francisco Giants.
Still, with their overall record, another Mike Trout injury, and the inability to win most of their close games, the Angels don't look much different than any of their teams have over the last decade since they last made the playoffs in 2014.