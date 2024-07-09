Should Angels Consider This Blockbuster Trade With Yankees?
With the MLB trade deadline approaching at the end of this month, former Reds and Nationals general manager Jim Bowden, writing for The Athletic, offered his thoughts on several hypothetical trades. Among them: a trade between the Yankees and Angels that would send two Halos players to the Bronx.
In exchange for third baseman Luis Rengifo and star closing right-handed pitcher Carlos Estévez, under Bowden's proposal the Angels would receive outfielder Everson Pereira and right-handed pitcher Ian Hamilton.
Rengifo offers significant benefits as a trade target for the Yankees, posting an above-average wRC+ for the third consecutive season along with a career-high 22 stolen bases this season. The outfielder also comes with an additional year of team control. Although he is a dynamic offensive player, he struggles on the defensive side of the game.
Joining Rengifo in this package deal would be Estévez, the American League Reliever of the Month for June. The closer earned eight saves for the Angels last month without allowing a run. Across 28 innings this season, Estévez has a 2.89 ERA with 16 saves, 28 strikeouts and only four walks.
Both Pereira and Hamilton are currently on the injured list. Pereira was placed on the full-season injured list in June, but he was a strong batter for the Triple-A RailRiders before the injury. Hamilton was placed on the 15-day injured list in mid-June for a right lat strain, but he does offer team control through 2028.
“This deal makes little sense for the Angels. Pereira has huge power but his hit tool is no sure thing and Hamilton will be 30 years old next year. A rebuilding team like the Angels needs prospects more than a veteran reliever with a 1.584 WHIP and 4.2 walks per nine innings. Love it for the Yankees, hate it for the Angels.”- Jim Bowden, via The New York Times
Although this proposed trade option did not get approval from Bowden, it is still a possibility that may be considered.