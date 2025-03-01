Should the Angels Consider This League-Altering, Combined $740 Million Trade Proposal?
The Los Angeles Angels have not shocked the baseball world for quite some time. However, the Halos have the chance to do just that with one latest trade proposal.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer believes an opportunity has arisen for the Angels, but it comes at a cost. Here's what the trade idea looks like:
Los Angeles Angels: receive 3B Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox: receive RF Mike Trout, LHP Samuel Aldegheri (Angels No. 5), $100 million cash
While the trade may bring a young star to Anaheim, the Angels lose their face of the franchise. The trade would certainly shake things up in the American League, making the Boston Red Sox a contender for the foreseeable future assuming Trout stays healthy.
The Boston Red Sox are already contenders without Trout, but adding an outfielder that is poised to put up MVP-numbers in 2025 would make them that much better. In the case of the Angels, Devers would certainly be a huge asset to the infield, but would he be enough to change the franchise's fortunes?
Losing Trout might also send fans over the edge after almost a decade of disappointing seasons. The Angels superstar has expressed nothing but loyalty for the organization, and shipping him off to Boston would certainly anger a fanbase that loves Trout dearly.
Furthermore, Devers has openly discussed the drama ensuing with the Red Sox. He signed an 11-year, $331 million contract in 2023 with the expectation that he would be the franchise's third baseman, and now the Red Sox were considering shifting him to second because of Bregman.
“I believe in people’s word and I take it to heart and I was very surprising that they would suggest that,” Devers said through an interpreter of a possible position change.
Devers being traded to the Angels might look enticing, but would he embrace playing for the franchise? There's no guarantee Devers suiting up for the Halos would bring a leader to the clubhouse.
The Angels have depended on Trout since 2012, and it would be a mistake if the organization gave up on him now.
