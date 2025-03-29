Surprise Angels Pitcher Predicted to Get Cy Young Recognition in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels kicked off the season with a disappointing 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, Major League Baseball's worst team.
Ace Yusei Kikuchi gave up three runs in six innings against the Chicago lineup, and the offense failed to help out the southpaw as it managed just five hits and one run.
However, the lackluster loss did not concern manager Ron Washington.
“With the guys we’ve got in that lineup, I think a lot is going to happen before this year is over,” Washington said. “You always want to try to win your first one, but it just didn’t happen today. But we put ourselves in position to at least put some runs on the board. And if we keep putting ourselves in position to put runs on the board, I feel like we’re going to do some good things.”
Nevertheless, there are still high hopes for one Angels pitcher in particular: José Soriano. In 2024, Soriano produced a 3.42 ERA with 97 strikeouts across 113 innings pitched.
The Athletic's Sam Blum believes the right-hander will be in the Cy Young conversation this season.
"José Soriano will get Cy Young Award votes. Ron Washington went with Yusei Kikuchi for Opening Day, saying the choice was “obvious.” But Soriano might beg to differ," Blum writes. "His campaign went under the radar last season, due to the team’s poor record, a few bad outings, and an inability to finish healthy. But when Soriano was on, there were few pitchers in baseball who looked better than him. A second full season as a starter could bring big dividends. He might not win the award, but he’ll get some very positive national recognition this year."
