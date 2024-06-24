The Angels Have a Connection to Negro Leagues' Rickwood Field
The stars aligned on Thursday night at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala.
Former Birmingham Black Barons ace Rev. Bill Greason threw out the first pitch at 99 years old. Barry Bonds and Ken Griffey Jr. escorted Michael Mays, the son of the late Willie Mays and the grandson of Cat Mays, onto the same field where his father fell in love with the game.
While the Los Angeles Angels didn't play in the game honoring the Negro Leagues, they had a connection to it.
Willie Smith played for the Birmingham Black Barons at Rickwood Field before his Major League Baseball debut in 1963, eventually joining the Angels in 1964. He was a two-way player for the Barons as he pitched, played outfield, and first base.
With the Los Angeles Angels in 1964, Smith hit .301 in 118 games with 11 homers. In 15 games over 31.2 innings as a pitcher, including a start, he had an earned run average of 2.84.
Smith pitched in 29 games, starting three, throwing 61 innings, and compiling a 3.10 ERA during the duration of his MLB career. His lack of pitching wasn't because he was bad, he was just better at hitting. He compiled a .304 batting average in more than 1,200 plate appearances.
The St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants, 6-5, at Rickwood Field in the first regular season game between AL and NL teams at the famous Negro Leagues ballpark.