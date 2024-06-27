The Angels Have a Top-100 MLB Prospect Again
When Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes graduated from MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list, the Los Angeles Angels saw one of their own prospects rise into the ranks.
Pitcher Caden Dana has impressed with Double-A Rocket City this season. The 20-year-old right-hander has a record of 5-5 through 14 starts and an ERA of 2.58. He has struck out 85 batters and walked 25 through 80.1 innings of work.
Dana was considered to be a top four-round talent but fell to the Angels in the 10th round because of his commitment to Kentucky. The New Jersey native agreed to a $1.5 million signing bonus and has quickly risen through the minor league system.
Dana began his professional career in 2022 with the Arizona Complex League and Single-A Inland Empire before moving on to High-A Tri-City in 2023. He has only been in Double-A this season.
Entering this season, Dana was considered the organization's No. 2 prospect and was on the club’s radar as a potential call-up this season despite his youth. Now, he's ranked No. 1 according to Pipeline.
“I love his mound presence,” Washington said about Dana during spring training. “I love his confidence in what he's trying to execute. He's young, and he's very absorbent, meaning that he's absorbing every bit of knowledge that he can get — and he's trying to apply it. The one thing about this organization is that age and your experience don’t matter. If you’re able to get outs, that’s what matters.”