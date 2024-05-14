Unlikely Angels Outfielder Sets Franchise Record With Red-Hot Start
It's an obscure record, one no Angels fan has been thinking about this season — if ever. Still, for a team that is practically begging for outstanding offensive contributions from any player capable of swinging a bat, no batting accomplishment is too small for the Angels right now.
Enter Kevin Pillar. Designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox (baseball's worst team at the time) in April, he quickly landed with the Angels after Mike Trout suffered a meniscus injury. No one expected Pillar, a .160 hitter in 17 games with the White Sox, to replace Trout's production. Trout was co-leading MLB in home runs at the time of his injury.
And yet, eight games into his tenure with the Angels, Pillar is doing something no one has done for the franchise since 1977:
Tying the unheralded "most RBIs through eight games with the Angels" record isn't the type of achievement that will cause a player's stock to rise. Pillar, however, might be the rare exception. Pillar, 35, was playing with his son at their home in Arizona when he got a call from the Angels on April 30. Now, he's batting .400 (10 for 25) with three home runs, a double and a triple in eight games with his new team.
It's too soon to say that Pillar is assured of a roster spot once Trout is healthy enough to play again, but he's at least forced one Angels veteran off the roster. Aaron Hicks, 34, was released on May 1 with a .140 batting average through his first 18 games.
The Angels signed Hicks to a league-minimum contract, but so far the swap of veteran outfielders is looking like a smart move. Pillar batted sixth in his Angels debut on May 1, and has steadily moved up in the batting order, hitting cleanup in each of his last three starts.
Entering Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Angels are 15-27.