Veteran Angels Outfielder Can Opt Out Of Contract This Weekend
As part of the 2022 collective bargaining agreement, Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed to a few automatic opt-out dates for some veteran players on minor league contracts.
The first opt-out date was five days before the start of the season. For players who passed on that initial date, they have additional windows to explore the open market on May 1 and June 1 if they ’haven't secured a spot on the 40-man roster.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jake Marisnick has the opportunity to opt out of his contract on Sunday. The defensive-minded veteran has had a tough time staying healthy in 2024. He has spent the entire season with Triple-A Salt Lake and had four separate stints on the seven-day injured list.
His injury-plagued season has limited him to only 12 games going 5-32 with 14 strikeouts and one walk. However, his best chance at a promotion is if he stays with the Angels. Los Angeles is missing centerfielder Mike Trout for several more weeks and leaning on Mickey Moniak who brings a .172 batting average in Trout's place.
Marisnick has been a part of 13 organizations, including the Angels, and he’s been in the majors with nine teams. Last season he hit .225 with a .662 OPS in 42 games, split between the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.