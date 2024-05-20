Veteran Angels Pitcher Clears Waivers, Elects Free Agency
Los Angeles Angels reliever Amir Garrett has cleared outright waivers and elected free agency.
The official Angels PR Twitter/X account reported this news first:
The veteran left-handed pitcher was designated for assignment by the Halos on Wednesday and hit the open market on Sunday. He chose free agency over an assignment to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
In six appearances with the Angels, Garrett gave up three earned runs (5.06 ERA), 11 strikeouts, and a 1.69 WHIP in 5.1 innings pitched. Garrett signed a minor league deal with the Angels after being waived by the San Francisco Giants after failing to make their Opening Day roster.
Garrett was assigned to Triple-A after joining the Angels. After eight solid outings, the Halos selected his contract in late April.
The 32-year-old from Victorville, California, will try to find a new team to join. Garrett has a career record of 13-19 with a 4.95 ERA, 387 strikeouts, and a 1.44 WHIP in 328 games and 330.2 innings.