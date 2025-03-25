Veteran Infielder Surprisingly Has Locker in Angels Clubhouse Just 2 Days Before Regular Season
The Los Angeles Angels have appeared to make a last-minute signing before Opening Day.
Veteran infielder Nicky Lopez, who spent the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox, has a locker in the Angels clubhouse on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Sam Blum.
In other news, left-handed pitcher Jose Quijada does not.
UPDATE: According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Angels have signed Lopez to a major league deal. He'll make the Opening Day roster.
