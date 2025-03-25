Halos Today

Veteran Infielder Surprisingly Has Locker in Angels Clubhouse Just 2 Days Before Regular Season

Noah Camras

Sep 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) is caught stealing by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) in the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) is caught stealing by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) in the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels have appeared to make a last-minute signing before Opening Day.

More news: Angels Shockingly Releasing Key Outfielder Just Days Before Opening Day

Veteran infielder Nicky Lopez, who spent the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox, has a locker in the Angels clubhouse on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Sam Blum.

In other news, left-handed pitcher Jose Quijada does not.

UPDATE: According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Angels have signed Lopez to a major league deal. He'll make the Opening Day roster.

Click here for the full story on Lopez's signing.

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

More Angels News:

Angels Make Shocking Opening Day Roster Decision With Pitcher Who's Never Played in Minor leagues

Making Sense of The Angels' Decision to Release Their Former First-Round Pick Outfielder

Former Angels Utility Man Released by MLB's Worst Team

Published |Modified
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/Angels News