Watch: Angels Pitcher Makes History With Game-Ending Fastball
Ben Joyce was ahead in the count 0-2 to New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez. The Los Angeles Angels had two outs, but the reliever had trouble hearing his PitchCom device in his hat because the crowd was too loud at Angel Stadium.
Catcher Logan O'Hoppe jogged out to the mound and told Joyce to throw his four-seam fastball.
Joyce reared back and fired a 104.7 mph heater to strike out Martinez and preserve a 5-4 win over the Mets on Saturday night — his first career save.
It was the fastest pitch thrown by any major league pitcher this season and the fastest strikeout pitch since pitch tracking began in 2008. He's the only pitcher to reach 104 mph this year and he has done it three times.
"It was a different level there," he said of the record pitch. "It was an 0-2 pitch. Just try to let it eat and ended up getting a good result."
Martinez acknowledged after the game that the last pitch he saw was "different."
"It was hard,” Martinez said. “I've never seen a fastball like that. For me, personally, that was the fastest fastball I've ever faced. He threw it and I laughed after he struck me out, I was kind of smiling like, ‘Woah.' I had to look up at the radar, I was like, ‘That was different.’ Kudos to him, man, he throws hard and goes right at you.”
Manager Ron Washington called on Joyce to get four outs on Saturday night. He extended his scoreless-innings streak to 22.2 innings. He has become almost unhittable over his last 18 outings, lowering his ERA to 1.82 in 24.2 innings.
“Wow,” Washington said. “And we needed him to get to 104.7 mph with Martinez up there. Because if it was 98 there, he might’ve caught it. Joyce is gonna be something special. For me, every time you tell him something that educates him, he finds a way to use it.”
Shortstop Zach Neto, who delivered the game-winning three-run homer, was also amazed by Joyce’s incredible velocity.
“I kind of glanced up there and I saw it but I was like, I don't think I saw it right,” Neto said. “But it was awesome. It’s a memory he'll never forget. Definitely an accomplishment and to be able to play defense behind him, it's unbelievable.”
With veterans Carlos Estévez and Luis García traded at the deadline, Joyce believes he will get more save opportunities the rest of the season. He also says he can throw harder. He did hit 105.5 while pitching for the University of Tennessee in 2022.
“Honestly, yeah, I would think so,” said Joyce, whose four-seamer averages 101.8 mph this year. “I think it's a little different level of adrenaline and focus. So I don’t see why not.”