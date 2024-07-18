Watch 'Weather Nerd' Mike Trout Star in New 'Twisters' Ad
Mike Trout typically goes viral for incredible defensive plays or monster home runs. On Monday night during Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby, the Los Angeles Angels star went viral for his appearance in a commercial for the movie Twisters.
Trout's appearance in the weather-related movie is perfect for a man who would probably be a weatherman in another life. In 2016, he joined the Weather Channel for a live blizzard report. In 2018, Trout read a weather report to Ken Rosenthal on-air during a game. The Angels have had fun with various in-game segments featuring Trout reading a brief weather report.
The bona fide weather nerd was a natural when it came to the national movie commercial's spot. Twisters hits theaters on July 19.
As a lifetime .299 hitter, Trout is one of the best athletes to ever play the game. He's an 11-time All-Star, a 3-time MVP, and a nine-time Silver Slugger but has been dealing with several injuries over the past four seasons.
Trout played in only 36 games in 2021, 119 in 2022, 82 in 2023 and 29 this year before landing on the injured list with a freak knee injury. Before hitting the IL, the 32-year-old was hitting .220 with a .325 on-base percentage. He had 10 home runs in the first month of the season.