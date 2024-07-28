Who Are George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri, the Angels' New Prospects Acquired From Phillies?
The Los Angeles Angels acquired two of the Philadelphia Phillies' top pitching prospects in exchange for closer Carlos Estévez on Saturday.
Right-hander George Klassen and left-hander Samuel Aldegheri immediately became two of the Angels' top prospects. Per MLB.com Angels beat writer Rhett Bollinger, Klassen becomes the No. 3 prospect and Aldegheri is now the club’s No. 8 . Both rankings are according to MLB Pipeline.
Klassen, 22, is the prize of the deal. The club’s sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft features a fastball that reaches triple digits. He made nine starts in Low-A before his promotion to High-A posting a 0.71 earned run average with 57 strikeouts and 12 walks in 38 innings.
Since his promotion, Klassen has a 4.22 ERA but has maintained his high strikeout rate and kept walks under control.
Aldegheri signed out of Italy with the Phillies back in 2019. The lefty was recently promoted to Double-A after carving through High-A with 95 strikeouts, 28 walks, and only three home runs allowed in 68 innings.
The left could become the first born-and-raised Italian to reach the big leagues if he continues to progress at the current pace.
"We didn't want to give them up," Dombrowski said, "but it's sort of the price of acquisitions at this time."
The return for Estévez should help a depleted Angels farm system that could see another influx of help if starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is traded.