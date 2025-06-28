Yankees Interested in Angels' $6 Million Infielder in Potential Trade
New York post insider Jon Heyman says the New York Yankees are interested in Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo as a "change-of-scenery" candidate.
The Yankees are looking for a replacement third baseman, as they plan to move infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base. Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is set to miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his fractured left ankle.
Rengifo becomes a free agent after 2025, so if the Yankees were to make the move, they would have their single-season replacement for their injured third baseman.
Rengifo has played at second and third base for the Angels in 2025, though has stuck to third base since the call up of No. 1 prospect Christian Moore.
The Venezuelan has had a disappointing first half of 2025 after batting .300 last season, now sitting at .220 through 73 games with four homers and 18 runs batted in. He has had a better month of June though, as he is batting .236 and has hit three of his four homers on the year this month.
When the whole squad is healthy, Rengifo isn't the starting third baseman. The Angels will likely favor offseason arrival Yoan Moncada over the 28-year-old when he returns, however, there is currently no timetable for the former White Sox infielder to return.
If the Angels unload Rengifo, they may be able to secure some valuable additions to stengthen their roster heading into the business end of the season.
The Angels have found themselves in the playoff hunt after a slow April which had them in last place in the AL West. They now sit third, 7.5 games back from the division-leading Astros, and are just one game out of the final Wild Card spot.
Their next challenge in getting above .500 comes against the Washington Nationals on Friday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
