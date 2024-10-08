Yankees Star Takes Shot at Angels, Later Apologizes to the Fans
During the American League Division Series opener between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Alex Verdugo earned the start for the Yankees and helped propel the team to a one-run win over the Royals. Verdugo had been inconsistent throughout the season, but was given the start in Game 1. He delivered, finishing with two hits, two runs, and one RBI — including the go-ahead single that drove in Jazz Chisholm Jr. to give the Yankees the lead and eventual win.
Chisholm was asked about Verdugo's performance after the game. While praising Verdugo, Chisholm appeared to take a shot at the Angels while mentioning that Chisholm has played in big cities before.
"We all know Dugo's a Dawg ... He lives for this," Chisholm told reporters. "He's played in big cities before. He played in Boston, he played in L.A., and I'm not talking about the Angels. For me, he's been doing it. "
Anaheim, where the Angels play at Angel Stadium, is not as big of a market as Los Angeles, and the Angels have not made the playoffs in a decade. However, Chisholm later apologized for his comments. In an X post, Chisholm also referenced his love of Disney, a nod to Disneyland in Anaheim. "Didn’t mean to offend you Angels fans.. Sorry. #lovedisney."
Verdugo previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox before coming to the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season, which Chisholm referred to in his presser. Verdugo spent three seasons with the Dodgers and four seasons with the Red Sox before joining the Yankees.
During the 2024 season, Verdugo hit just .233, his lowest batting average since his debut season in 2017. He finished the season with 130 hits, 74 runs, 13 home runs, and 61 RBIs over 149 games. Chisholm, who was traded from a struggling Miami Marlins team to the Yankees in the middle of the 2024 season, hit .256 with 24 home runs.