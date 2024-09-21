Zach Neto Joins Mike Trout in Exclusive Club in Angels, MLB History
While the Los Angeles Angels have had a disappointing season this year, there have been some highlights.
Not only has veteran left fielder Taylor Ward made franchise history after he hit his 25th home run, but shortstop Zach has also etched his place in the Angels' record books.
This season, Neto has recorded 21 home runs and 30 stolen bases. This makes him the fourth player in club history to achieve 20+ home runs and 30+ stolen bases in a season, joining the likes of Bobby Bonds (1977), Devon White (1987), and Mike Trout (2012, 2013, and 2016).
On top of that, Neto has hit 32 doubles, making him the fifth player in American League history to record those season totals by 23 years old. The other players include Jose Canseco (1988), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Mike Trout (2013) and Julio Rodriguez (2023).
Needless to say, this has been an exceptional season for Neto despite the Angels' overall shortcomings. Neto also set the franchise record for most home runs made in a season by a shortstop. The record was previously held by Jim Fregosi, who hit 20 home runs in 1970.
Neto's 21 home runs are second on the squad, with Ward leading at 25. In the American League, Neto is ranked fourth in home runs among shortstops behind Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles (36), Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers (30), and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals (30).
What makes this even more impressive is that Neto is only in his second season in Major League Baseball. In his rookie year, Neto played 84 games and maintained a .225 batting average with nine home runs, 34 runs batted in, and five stolen bases.
While it's exciting to see him excel at such a young age, manager Ron Washington still thinks Neto has room to grow, especially when it comes to maturity, especially when compared to longtime Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, who Washington helped develop.
“Elvis had a little bit more maturity as a young kid. Zach is growing into his maturity,” Washington said, per Stefan Stevenson of The Orange County Register. “Elvis arrived at the major league level already mature with the way he went about his business and how adversity never affected him.”
“He was fortunate. That’s where he was lucky. I think right now, Elvis can look back and realize how lucky he was because of the people that were surrounding him."
"Zach has all of that [talent], but unfortunately, he’s in a different situation with the Los Angeles Angels. Elvis was in a great situation with the Texas Rangers, so he had help from the beginning. Zach and a lot of the guys are trying to figure it out on their own.”
