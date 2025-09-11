Zach Neto Joins Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Other Angels Legends in Franchise History
On Monday, Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto became the sixth player in club history to notch 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a single season, joining an elite list of franchise players.
During the first inning of Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins, Neto swiped his 25th base of the season, completing a rare 25-25 season.
Neto joined Bobby Bonds (1977), Don Baylor (1977), Darin Erstad (2000), Mike Trout (2012, 2013, 2016), and Shohei Ohtani (2021) in the franchise history books.
This is not the only history that Neto has made recently. He is the 12th shortstop in MLB history to have had more than one season with 20 homers and 20 stolen bases.
At the age of 24, the shortstop has already reached high levels of success and produced at an elite level. This season, he was a budding All-Star, and interim manager Ray Montgomery believes Neto has not even reached his full potential yet.
“This is a pretty good level if it stayed right here for the rest of his career,” Montgomery said, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.
“It won’t. He’s capable of doing more, and he will. He’s playing shortstop at a high level. He’s an offensive force. He runs the bases great. His IQ is off the charts. Really, it’s up to him.”
What is Zach Neto Hoping to Improve?
In the future, the bright infielder is hoping to stay consistent over an entire season, especially since he is prone to injuries or prolonged slumps.
“Just trying to be more consistent,” he said. “Of course, you want to be perfect, right? You want to fix all your flaws that you had the year before, the past couple years.
"But, just trying to stay consistent, not trying to peak too high, not trying to dip too low. Just make sure you stay even keel with everything.”
As the Angels hope to end their playoff drought potentially as soon as next season, Neto is poised to be a key player in their next postseason appearance.
The organization is going to build around him, and with such a promising start to his career, Neto could end up becoming an all-time franchise great.
