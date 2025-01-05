Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Update on $174M All-Star Target
On MLB Network, insider Jon Morosi gave a discouraging update surrounding the fate of free agent first baseman Pete Alonso in free agency. Although the Los Angeles Angels have been linked to Alonso, he is likely going to return to Queen this offseason.
"The Angels do want one more bat, and we could talk a bit during this segment about who tho more likely options could be," Morosi said. "But I would say this about Alonso, I still do not see any team in the major leagues that has a better chance of signing Pete Alonso thatn the New York Mets. That is still his best spot. That is still the spot that I believe values him the most. They're a better team with Pete Alonso."
Morosi also mentioned the Giants as another possibility, but even then, San Francisco's chances to land Alonso seem slim.
"Now the other team that I would mention here that I do think would like to add another bat would be San Francisco. Now how much higher would the Giants have to offer than the Mets to be able to get him away from the only professional home he's ever known, that of course, is a question that we can't know at the moment. I would say this, I do not see a team right now that has more interest in [Pete] Alonso than his original employer, the New York Mets."
The Angels signing Alonso in many ways seems illogical, given the team already has a first baseman in Nolan Schanuel. However, what team wouldn't want Alonso's bat in the lineup?
The Halos are reportedly looking to add another power bat to join Mike Trout and Jorge Soler in the lineup, but the Angels have also been linked to Anthony Santander.
Santander, 30, slashed .235/.308/.506 with a career-high 44 home runs, 25 doubles, two triples, and 102 runs batted in across 665 plate appearances last season. The Angels are unlikely to outbid the Mets, but have been reported to be frontrunners to land Santander.
Santander is expected to sign a contract between $80 million and $100 million, but it's unclear whether the Angels would be willing to spend so much money on one player.
