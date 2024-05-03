AL West Rival Tabs Former Angels Prospect to Replace Former MVP
Former Los Angeles Angels first baseman Trey Cabbage will replace former AL MVP and Astros first baseman José Abreu, who was surprisingly sent to the minor leagues.
Cabbage will take Abreu's place after the veteran accepted an option to the Astros Spring Training facility. MLB.com's Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart reported on the news via Twitter:
The Astros made the decision to call up the former Halo in time for their two-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Mexico City.
Cabbage comes into the Astros lineup after a mix of his spectacular performance in Triple-A and Abreu's abysmal start to the season.
With Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Cabbage was batting .271 with 19 hits, three home runs, nine RBIs, 19 hits and four doubles in 70 at-bats.
As for Abreu, the 37-year-old 2020 AL MVP recorded a .099 batting average and only seven hits in 71 at-bats. He also held a minus-20 OPS+, with three RBIs and 18 strikeouts in 22 games.
Cabbage joined the Halos' organization in Nov. 2021, signing a minor league deal with the club. In 22 games with the big league club, he slashed .208/.232/.321 with one home run and seven RBIs. Just before the 2024 season, the Halos DFA'd him.
The 26-year-old now has the golden opportunity to show he belongs in the big leagues and turn the 10-19 Astros season around. He's seen action in three games so far, going 1 for 2 with an RBI double.