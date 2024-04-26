Angels' Miguel Sanó Makes Diving Stop, Leaves Game With Knee Soreness
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Miguel Sanó exited Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles after making a spectacular diving play in the third inning.
According to a social media post by the Angels Communication Department, Sanó left the game with left knee soreness. His status for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins has yet to be announced.
Angels manager Ron Washington said he removed Sanó as a precaution, noting the veteran did not suffer the injury Wednesday.
“It’s been bothering him,” Washington said. “Today it just flared up a little bit.”
The injury isn't considered to be serious, as he has been maintaining his knee all season and he could return to the lineup as soon as the series opener against the Twins.
Sanó was an All-Star with the Twins in 2017 and hit more than 30 homers in both 2019 and 2021 before being limited to just 20 games because of left knee issues in 2022. He did not play for a Major League Baseball team last season and became a surprise in spring training when the Angels brought him in to camp. The veteran beat out Ehire Adrianza and Livan Soto for the team's final roster spot.
Thus far, Sanó has appeared in 20 games for the Angels and is batting .271 (16-for-59) with three doubles, one home run and five runs batted in. He has already surpassed his totals from 2022 through 20 games, when he was batting .083 with five hits in 60 at-bats including one home run and three RBIs.
Sanó was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts when he left Wednesday's game.