If you're into conspiracies, you're in the right place.

The Angels announced their promotional giveaways for next season, and the pattern of Shohei Ohtani giveaways has fans concerned.

The Angels have a ton of Ohtani giveaways in the first half of the season, all the way up until June 27. Then, there are no more.

Could the Angels really be preparing for a potential down year resulting in a midseason trade of their two-way superstar? One baseball personality thinks so — and he's far from the only person to bring this up.

The Angels could, of course, just be taking an immense amount of caution with their superstar who will be headed to free agency in 2023. If the Angels are struggling to win next season, it would be much smarter for them to move Ohtani, instead of potentially losing him for nothing a few months later.

Ohtani even said he thought the best time for them to trade him would have been last trade deadline, but instead, they decided to hang onto him, and won't be trading him this offseason, either.

The best thing the Angels could do next season is go out and win baseball games. But if not, things could get very interesting.