Angels: Did Shohei Ohtani Just Reveal His Feelings on the Arte Moreno News?

If you haven't heard by now, Angels owner Arte Moreno has pulled his team off the market. It sent the baseball world into a frenzy, but the biggest question that rose to everyone's mind is what it means for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani is set to enter unrestricted free agency at the end of this season, where the Angels will be among at least eight teams trying to sign him to a long term deal.

While we still don't know exactly what Ohtani thinks about Moreno's decision, he did have some interesting Instagram activity that gives us a little bit of a sense of how he may feel about it.

MLB on Fox posted the news about Moreno deciding not to sell the team on Instagram, and that post was liked by none other than Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Maybe we're looking too much into it, but at this point, Angels fans kind of have to. All the reports so far have been that Moreno staying is bad news for Ohtani staying in Anaheim, so it's nice to see something that demonstrates the opposite — and, moreover, actually coming from Ohtani, himself.

We'll know more as the season goes on about what's going to happen with Ohtani and the Angels, but for now, we'll have to wait and see. And I guess keep looking at Ohtani's Instagram likes.