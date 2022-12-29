The Angels continued their pretty dominant offseason, signing utility man Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal. Many expected Drury would get more money, but he wanted to play for manager Phil Nevin and the Angels, and chose their offer over better ones from other teams.

The move almost completes what was a very good offseason for the Halos, as they try to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for their move, and had some very lofty expectations for the new squad.

One Padres fan stopped by to let the Angels know they were getting a good one. Drury played for the Padres for the back-half of last season.

The Angels aren’t done making moves yet, but it looks the offense may be all shored up. They have the depth and versatility to move their guys around a lot next season, which is exactly what GM Perry Minasian wanted heading into the offseason.

One or two more pitchers and this team could be a serious contender in the crowded American League West next season.