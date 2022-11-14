Angels Fans React to Shohei Ohtani Being a Finalist for AL MVP

It didn't come as much of a surprise when Shohei Ohtani was named a finalist for the American League MVP award for a second straight season. Ohtani truly had one of the greatest single seasons in MLB history, and has redefined what it means to be a baseball player.

But still, it's always nice to get the affirmation on a great season, and Angel fans were thrilled to see him named a finalist for the award.

And another fan made sure to point out the other award that Ohtani should have been named a finalist for.

Whether he wins or not, it's an incredible accomplishment for Ohtani to be named a finalist for the MVP award in back-to-back seasons. In 2021, he was named the 19th unanimous MVP in MLB history. And somehow, he was even better in 2022.