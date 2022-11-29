Skip to main content

Angels GM Perry Minasian is Proving He's Committed to Winning This Offseason

The Angels have spent more money than anyone early in free agency.
Many wondered what this offseason would look like for the Angels. With owner Arte Moreno getting set to sell the team, and the Angels already having a ton of money locked up to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon, it was easy to wonder if they would be big spenders this offseason, or spenders, at all. 

No one would have batted an eye if they were quiet this offseason. But instead, it's been quite the opposite.

GM Perry Minasian has already made three big acquisitions, and he's not done yet.

He shored up the starting rotation by signing All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million deal. And Anderson had a qualifying offer from the Dodgers, so the Angels also lost a second-round pick and $500 thousand of international pool money — not a problem for Minasian.

Then, he went out and traded a pitching prospect for infielder Gio Urshela from the Twins, reuniting him with manager Phil Nevin. He also traded three pitchers for power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe, solidifying the starting outfield and the depth in the lineup.

The current payroll is estimated to be at $192 million according to FanGraphs, which would be a franchise record. But that clearly isn't stopping Minasian from putting together a roster that has a chance to contend in the American League.

The Angels are still in the market to make a huge splash at shortstop, and will certainly make some moves in the bullpen. They're going to look much better than they did last year, and could have a new owner at any moment. 

The 2023 season is as important as any for the Angels with the impending free agency of Shohei Ohtani. He's shown that he wants to be on a contender, and if the Angels don't prove to be a winner next season, it could spell the end of the Ohtani era. If the Angels want any chance at signing him to a long-term extension, they need to win in 2023. Minasian knows that, and this offseason, he's done everything he can to make sure that happens.

