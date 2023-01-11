The Angels' acquisition of OF Brett Phillips clogged things up in the outfield a little bit for young guys Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak. The Angels now have four outfielders on their active roster — Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Hunter Renfroe and Phillips — leaving little room for Adell and Moniak to be on the Opening Day roster.

This doesn't mean Adell and Moniak won't have opportunities next season. Both have impressed this offseason, and will get everyday playing time in Triple-A to prove that they're ready to go at the big league level. However, Adell didn't seem to be too happy with the acquisition of Phillips.

On Instagram, Adell removed the mention of the Angels from his Instagram bio. Then, he posted this cryptic picture of him in an Angels uniform, with an hourglass emoji as the caption.

Fans have been speculating about what this might mean, but clearly, Adell isn't too thrilled. Angels manager Phil Nevin has praised Adell all offseason, even comparing his talent levels to those of Mike Trout. But now, Adell feels like his role is unclear for next season, which has him thinking about his future with the organization.

The Angels' plan all offseason has seemed to revolve around starting the year with Adell in Triple-A, and allowing him to work into a consistent routine that gets him ready for his big league call-up. But if he continues to stay unhappy, however, they may have to start thinking about potential alternatives.