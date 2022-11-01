Skip to main content

Angels: KC Royals Missed the Memo on Halos' Bullpen Catcher

Drew Butera retired in April to join the Angels' coaching staff, but the news apparently took a while to get around the league.

Do you ever read about a baseball player retiring and think, "Wait a sec — I thought he was already retired!" Yeah, we do, too. And sometimes, we're right.

On Monday, the Royals tweeted about Drew Butera, saying, "Congrats on a great career, Drew!" While the tweet didn't specifically say Butera was retiring, it certainly gave that impression.

Only one problem: Butera retired seven months ago.

Butera had two different stints with the Angels as a player, then joined the coaching staff in April. The son of former big leaguer Sal Butera, Drew played for five teams in his 12-year career. He spent his entire career as a backup catcher, with his main highlight probably being catching the final out when the Royals beat the Mets in the 2015 World Series.





In reading the replies on Kansas City's tweet, it appears Butera was well-known for flipping his hair. He also once died his hair pink in support of a young fan becoming cancer-free, which is pretty darn cool.

So yeah, maybe it's seven months late, and yeah, that's kind of weird. But Drew Butera had a pretty cool career and he deserves a good send-off. So congratulations on your retirement, Drew, and welcome to the Angels' coaching staff a long time ago!

