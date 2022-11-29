Angels Manager Phil Nevin Actually Worked for the Team When He Was Younger

The Angels gave Phil Nevin his first managerial gig after they fired Joe Maddon in the midst of a 12-game losing streak last season. He was named the interim manager for the rest of the year, and impressed GM Perry Minasian enough to earn a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

When his star player Shohei Ohtani was named a finalist for the AL MVP Award, he joined the guys on MLB Network to talk about his remarkable season. At the end of the interview, however, they asked Nevin about an interesting fact from his past.

The 2022 season, when Nevin was named the third base coach of the Angels, wasn't the first time he worked for the team. When he was younger, he actually worked in the Angel Stadium stands as a salesperson.

"I did. I sold souvenirs in the stands," Nevin said. "The job didn’t last very long because I spent too much time, like, standing there and just watching the game."

It's pretty cool that however many years later, Nevin is working in that same stadium, but this time, in a slightly more important role.

He'll hope to end the Angels' long postseason drought in 2023, and make the playoffs for the first time in 2014 — that'll help his successors sell a lot more souvenirs.