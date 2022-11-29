Skip to main content

Angels Manager Phil Nevin Actually Worked for the Team When He Was Younger

This isn't his first stint with the Angels organization.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Angels gave Phil Nevin his first managerial gig after they fired Joe Maddon in the midst of a 12-game losing streak last season. He was named the interim manager for the rest of the year, and impressed GM Perry Minasian enough to earn a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

When his star player Shohei Ohtani was named a finalist for the AL MVP Award, he joined the guys on MLB Network to talk about his remarkable season. At the end of the interview, however, they asked Nevin about an interesting fact from his past.

The 2022 season, when Nevin was named the third base coach of the Angels, wasn't the first time he worked for the team. When he was younger, he actually worked in the Angel Stadium stands as a salesperson.

"I did. I sold souvenirs in the stands," Nevin said. "The job didn’t last very long because I spent too much time, like, standing there and just watching the game."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's pretty cool that however many years later, Nevin is working in that same stadium, but this time, in a slightly more important role.

He'll hope to end the Angels' long postseason drought in 2023, and make the playoffs for the first time in 2014 — that'll help his successors sell a lot more souvenirs. 

USATSI_12410802_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Owner Arte Moreno Gets Important Hall of Fame Vote

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18961977_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Signs Reliever Chris Devenski to One-Year Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19057191_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Wins Second Consecutive Outstanding DH Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18883668_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Wants to Sign Shohei Ohtani Long Term

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19036433_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Perry Minasian on Why Tyler Anderson was the Perfect Pickup

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18893051_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Hunter Renfroe is Excited to Play With Superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18523709_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Jared Walsh’s Potential Role in 2023, According to GM Minasian

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18950066_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Who Made the Decision to Not Trade Shohei Ohtani this Offseason?

By Ryan Menzie