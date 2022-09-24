Skip to main content

Angels: Mike Trout Has Surprising Answer to Who Would Play Him in a Movie

Mike Trout's actor of choice may surprise you.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a recent interview, Angels' superstar Mike Trout was asked about his favorite baseball movie of all-time.

The Sandlot came to mind pretty quickly for the 31-year-old.

Then the hypothetical question was raised about a 2023 remake of the famous movie.

"I'm in it," Trout said without hesitation.

The interviewer, named Chris Henderson, then shot out one more hypothetical.

Trout can't be in the movie but they need someone to portray him. Henderson asked Trout who he would choose to play that role.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There wasn't much hesitation in Trout's answer.

"Adam Sandler for sure," Trout said. "Love Adam Sandler."

Trout's response got some laughs, but he seemed very confident in his answer.

Trout is clearly a fan of the slapstick comedy that has made Sandler so beloved. I wonder what his favorite Adam Sandler movie is.

The makeup artists may need to make Sandler look a little younger to play the role of Trout, but the avid sports fan would probably be honored to play the role of the best player in baseball in a remake of one of the greatest baseball movies ever. 

Hollywood, if you're reading this, someone needs to make this happen!

In This Article (1)

Mike Trout
Mike Trout

USATSI_19070423_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Biggest Storylines to Watch Ahead of Series Against the Twins

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19084095_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Biggest Takeaways From Series Loss to Texas Rangers

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18913553_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: What Would it Take for the New Ownership to Trade Mike Trout?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19074961_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Biggest Storylines to Watch as They Look to Win Another Series

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18961101_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: How Historic is Shohei Ohtani's 2022 Two-Way Season?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18528821_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge and the American League MVP Race

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18600579_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Looking to Play Spoiler this Weekend Against Seattle

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18996625_168396005_lowres
Angels News

What can the Los Angeles Angels get back for Shohei Ohtani? | Trade Value

By Noah Camras