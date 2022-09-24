Angels: Mike Trout Has Surprising Answer to Who Would Play Him in a Movie

In a recent interview, Angels' superstar Mike Trout was asked about his favorite baseball movie of all-time.

The Sandlot came to mind pretty quickly for the 31-year-old.

Then the hypothetical question was raised about a 2023 remake of the famous movie.

"I'm in it," Trout said without hesitation.

The interviewer, named Chris Henderson, then shot out one more hypothetical.

Trout can't be in the movie but they need someone to portray him. Henderson asked Trout who he would choose to play that role.

There wasn't much hesitation in Trout's answer.

"Adam Sandler for sure," Trout said. "Love Adam Sandler."

Trout's response got some laughs, but he seemed very confident in his answer.

Trout is clearly a fan of the slapstick comedy that has made Sandler so beloved. I wonder what his favorite Adam Sandler movie is.

The makeup artists may need to make Sandler look a little younger to play the role of Trout, but the avid sports fan would probably be honored to play the role of the best player in baseball in a remake of one of the greatest baseball movies ever.

Hollywood, if you're reading this, someone needs to make this happen!