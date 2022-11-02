Angels: Mike Trout Posts Adorable Video with Son for Halloween

Mike Trout has been very active on social media this offseason, much to the delight of Angel fans. The main character in his posts have been his adorable son, Beckham Trout, even more so to the delight of Angel fans.

On Monday, he took to Tik Tok to post one of the better videos you'll see this Halloween season.

Trout threw his adorable son Beckham in the sky, dressed, of course, in full head-to-toe Buzz Lightyear gear.

There were a lot of awesome Halloween costumes posted among celebrities on social media, but I have to give Beckham the crown for the best costume of the year.

Hopefully there's more Beckham content in store for us during the remainder of the offseason.