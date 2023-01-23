Angels News: Angels Shortstop Expected to Participate in WBC

The Angels are going to have tons of players heading to the World Baseball Classic this March, much to the delight of their manager, Phil Nevin. The Angels' manager got to play in the games while he was a player, and is looking forward to watching his guys put on a show for their countries.

While the Angels already had tons of players confirmed to go to the games, including Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Patrick Sandoval, this week, the LA Times reported that another may be joining in SS David Fletcher.

Fletcher would be suiting up for Team Italy, along with his brother, Dominic. Their mother grew up in Italy, and they even took a trip there this offseason to learn more about the country.

You can read the full story from Sarah Valenzuela of the LA Times here, but for now, we'll keep you updated on Fletcher's status for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. But based on the article from Valenzuela, it sounds like he's expecting to play for Italy.